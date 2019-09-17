The Climate Crisis Is Poised to Make Huge Swaths of America Totally Uninsurable

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of more than 220 news outlets to strengthen coverage of the climate story.
As climate change spurs increasingly destructive wildfires in California, insurance companies have begun to deem certain parts of the state too risky to cover. But this particular offshoot of the climate crisis isn’t just a problem for residents of the Golden State.
Climate experts warn that areas across the country are becoming more prone to natural disasters, putting homes at risk in more ways than one.
According to new data, over 340,000 California homeowners lost property insurance coverage between 2015 and 2018 due to wildfires that are increasing in frequency and intensity. But that’s just a sample of what’s to come.
“We’re looking at entire zones now that are just totally uninsurable,” Jesse Keenan, a Harvard lecturer who focuses on urban development and climate adaptation, told The Daily Beast.
“I see no end to the challenges for insurance when it […]
I do not think climate change will hit me here in Central Pa. as much as the costal areas, but I hate the high rates paying for something I will never use, mainly because even though the rate is already high, also the deductible is $3,00 which I would never be able to afford anyway. I don’t know why I bother paying for the insurance instead of saving the money in a savings account for emergencies. I would have thousands now if I had not wasted it all since we moved in here, and the fact that we had no loan to pay off with a mortgage insisting that we have the insurance. I must have been a fool for not seeing this fact when we bought the house. I think I will cancel my insurance now and just save the money.
P.S. : We bought our house with cash which we had saved during the course of our working lives, which was before we both became disabled, plus a little help from family for the moving expenses to get moved in here.
Maybe this will get the attention of the imbeciles who believe the corporate and religiously motivated ‘skeptics.’