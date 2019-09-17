The Climate Crisis Is Poised to Make Huge Swaths of America Totally Uninsurable

Stephan: Day by day it is beginning to trickle into the mass consciousness of people in the U.S. that climate change is likely to directly affect their lives. This trend is ready for lift-off.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global collaboration of more than 220 news outlets to strengthen coverage of the climate story.

As climate change spurs increasingly destructive wildfires in California, insurance companies have begun to deem certain parts of the state too risky to cover. But this particular offshoot of the climate crisis isn’t just a problem for residents of the Golden State.

Climate experts warn that areas across the country are becoming more prone to natural disasters, putting homes at risk in more ways than one.

According to new data, over 340,000 California homeowners lost property insurance coverage between 2015 and 2018 due to wildfires that are increasing in frequency and intensity. But that’s just a sample of what’s to come.

“We’re looking at entire zones now that are just totally uninsurable,” Jesse Keenan, a Harvard lecturer who focuses on urban development and climate adaptation, told The Daily Beast.

“I see no end to the challenges for insurance when it […]