Secrets and Lies

Stephan: The correlation between fundamentalist religion, of whatever variety, and sexual obsession, male dominance, and sexual dysfunction is so strong that here is a question: Are sexually dysfunctional people drawn to these religions, or do these religions by their social pressures and worldview produce sexually dysfunctional men and women, men particularly? Or is it both dynamics? Here is the fundamentalist Jewish manifestation of this. I personally think it is a form of mental illness masquerading as religion.

In 1973, when Barry Singer was a fifteen-year-old student at New York’s Yeshiva University High School for Boys, the vice principal, Rabbi George Finkelstein, stopped him in a stairwell. Claiming he wanted to check his tzitzit—the strings attached to Singer’s prayer shawl—Finkelstein, Singer says, pushed the boy over the third-floor banister, in full view of his classmates, and reached down his pants. “If he’s not wearing tzitzit,” Finkelstein told the surrounding children, “he’s going over the stairs!”

“He played it as a joke, but I was completely at his mercy,” Singer recalled. For the rest of his time at Yeshiva, Singer would often wear his tzitzit on the outside of his shirt—though this was regarded as rebellious—for fear that Finkelstein might find an excuse to assault him again.

Jay Goldberg, who attended Yeshiva from 1980 to 1984, says that he endured years of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse from Finkelstein. The rabbi, he said, forced him and others to wrestle with him while he became sexually aroused, and demanded that they […]