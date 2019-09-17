Dangerous levels of plastic found in children’s bodies finds new study

Stephan: Yesterday I did a piece on the effects on earthworms of micro-plastics in farm soil. Previously I have done a number of stories on the effects of microplastic on ocean ecosystems, making the point that we are not taking this seriously enough. Well, how about this, "97% of children were found to have plastic byproducts inside their bodies."

Plastic pollution is everywhere: in our oceans, in our waterways, even in the fish that we eat. But according to a new study, a startling 97% of children were found to have plastic byproducts inside their bodies. (emphasis added)

Published in the German magazine Der Spiegel over the weekend, researchers revealed that of the over 2,500 children whose blood and urine samples were tested between 2014 and 2017, 97% tested positive for plastic byproducts.

The study was conducted by scientists at the German Environment Ministry and the Robert Koch Institute and was part of a larger federal study on “human biomonitoring” of children ages 3 to 17 years old.

“Our study clearly shows that plastic ingredients, which are rising in production, are also showing up more and more in the body. It is really worrying that the youngest children are most affected as the most sensitive group,” said Marike Kolossa-Gehring, one of the study’s authors.

Of the 15 plastics that scientists were looking for, 11 were found present in the children’s test samples. One of the most dangerous, and […]