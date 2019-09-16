Record 7 Million People Displaced by Extreme Weather Events in First Half of 2019

In another sign of the climate crisis , a record seven million people were displaced from their homes by extreme weather events during the first half of 2019, The New York Times reported Thursday .

The number comes from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), which has been using data from governments, UN humanitarian agencies and news accounts to publish annual reports since 2003. Their mid-year figures for 2019, published Thursday, marked the highest number of disaster displacements the organization has ever recorded by this point in the year. The number was nearly double the number displaced by conflict and violence during the same period this year, The Independent pointed out.