Record 7 Million People Displaced by Extreme Weather Events in First Half of 2019

The number comes from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), which has been using data from governments, UN humanitarian agencies and news accounts to publish annual reports since 2003. Their mid-year figures for 2019, published Thursday, marked the highest number of disaster displacements the organization has ever recorded by this point in the year. The number was nearly double the number displaced by conflict and violence during the same period this year, The Independent pointed out.
“In today’s changing climate, mass displacement triggered by extreme weather events is becoming the norm,” the report […]
I read the Central Naval Analysis (CNA) – the think tank that provides intel for all branches of the military in the early 80s. The described flash mass migration due to Climate Change in detail. This is no surprise.