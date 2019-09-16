Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, September 16th, 2019

Record 7 Million People Displaced by Extreme Weather Events in First Half of 2019

Author:     Olivia Rosane
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     September 13, 2019
Stephan:   Exactly as I predicted. And next year the number will be greater, and the year after greater yet, until there are 760 million of us on the move, driven by climate change.

People wade through flood waters in a rural neighborhood affected by Cyclone Idai on March 24.
Credit: Andrew Renneisen / Getty

In another sign of the climate crisis, a record seven million people were displaced from their homes by extreme weather events during the first half of 2019, The New York Times reported Thursday.

The number comes from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), which has been using data from governments, UN humanitarian agencies and news accounts to publish annual reports since 2003. Their mid-year figures for 2019, published Thursday, marked the highest number of disaster displacements the organization has ever recorded by this point in the year. The number was nearly double the number displaced by conflict and violence during the same period this year, The Independent pointed out.

“In today’s changing climate, mass displacement triggered by extreme weather events is becoming the norm,” the report […]

1 Comment

  1. Sam Crespi on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:12 am

    I read the Central Naval Analysis (CNA) – the think tank that provides intel for all branches of the military in the early 80s. The described flash mass migration due to Climate Change in detail. This is no surprise.