Mother And Daughter Duo Have Possibly Developed The First Alzheimer’s Vaccine

Alzheimer’s is one of the most horrible diseases because it robs a person of their personality and memory, and it eventually leads to them losing the battle with the disease.

There are currently over 5.8 million people in the U.S. living with it, and it is the sixth-largest life-taker in the country.

The disease devastates many families, and it is estimated that Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia will cost the U.S. $290 billion dollars this year alone.

Even though there have been over 200 attempts to find a cure for the disease, all of them have been unsuccessful, and the clinical trial termination rate is 98%.

Alzheimer’s disease is caused by plaque deposits that develop in the brain and they become toxic to brain cells, and one of the biggest problems to finding a cure for it is that it’s currently impossible to clear out the deposits from the brain tissue. Since scientists are aware of this, they have turned their attention to prevention and early […]