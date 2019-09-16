Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, September 16th, 2019

Fox News, GOP media now warn of bloodshed if Democrats win in 2020

Author:     Eric Boehlert
Source:     Daily Kos
Publication Date:     Sunday September 08, 2019 · 7:15 AM PDT
 Link: Fox News, GOP media now warn of bloodshed if Democrats win in 2020
Stephan:   I see Trump, the Republican Senate, and the rightwing media stoking the hate, fear, and racism of their base At this point I think we have about a 20 percent of devolving in some parts of the country into social violence. Here's another assessment of this trend.

Fox News talking heads and other conservative pundits warn that guys like this will rise up if Democrats succeed in reforming gun laws.
Credit: AFP/Getty

That’s one way to try halt public debate in this country: by threatening mass violence and a bloody people’s revolt in the streets. That’s what conservative media voices, including those on Fox News, have done in recent days. Specifically, the reckless rhetoric has revolved around proposed new gun laws in the wake of America’s latest string of mass shootings. Those are laws that would likely only be enacted if Democrats won the Senate and the White House in 2020.

If you take “people’s guns away from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence,” The View’s Meghan McCain announced. “What you are calling for is civil war,” warned Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. “What you are calling for is an incitement to violence.” And that was just a sampling of the right-wing media hysteria last week.

These kinds of alerts about looming political violence if the opposition party wins […]

Read the Full Article

3 Comments

  1. John Gabriel Otvos on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 4:42 am

    Exactly, which, is why many who watch what happens stateside, but, reside in other countries, refer to your dominion as: The Untied States. Devolution, indeed! Sigh :-((

  2. Rev. Dean on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10:31 am

    I know that good always wins out over evil. Trump and his supporters are evil and will loose their battle for supremacy, despite all their attempts to fight against what is good.

  3. Will on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 4:09 am

    I deeply believe that assigning or categorizing people as good or evil is dangerous to our collective wellbeing. When I, as honestly, as consciously, as possible look within I see “evil” and think “there but for the Grace of God go I”. Our world can be a confusing and chaotic experience creating pain, suffering and fear for our human collective. These days worldwide that fear is increasing without question as our civilizing structures become more unstable. These structures are in need of major improvement and renewal that honors our place in the web of life. Instead our civilization is unconsciously “honoring” our collective death urge.