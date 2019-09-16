Fox News, GOP media now warn of bloodshed if Democrats win in 2020

That’s one way to try halt public debate in this country: by threatening mass violence and a bloody people’s revolt in the streets. That’s what conservative media voices, including those on Fox News, have done in recent days. Specifically, the reckless rhetoric has revolved around proposed new gun laws in the wake of America’s latest string of mass shootings. Those are laws that would likely only be enacted if Democrats won the Senate and the White House in 2020.
If you take “people’s guns away from them, there’s going to be a lot of violence,” The View’s Meghan McCain announced. “What you are calling for is civil war,” warned Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. “What you are calling for is an incitement to violence.” And that was just a sampling of the right-wing media hysteria last week.
These kinds of alerts about looming political violence if the opposition party wins […]
Exactly, which, is why many who watch what happens stateside, but, reside in other countries, refer to your dominion as: The Untied States. Devolution, indeed! Sigh :-((
I know that good always wins out over evil. Trump and his supporters are evil and will loose their battle for supremacy, despite all their attempts to fight against what is good.
I deeply believe that assigning or categorizing people as good or evil is dangerous to our collective wellbeing. When I, as honestly, as consciously, as possible look within I see “evil” and think “there but for the Grace of God go I”. Our world can be a confusing and chaotic experience creating pain, suffering and fear for our human collective. These days worldwide that fear is increasing without question as our civilizing structures become more unstable. These structures are in need of major improvement and renewal that honors our place in the web of life. Instead our civilization is unconsciously “honoring” our collective death urge.