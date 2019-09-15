Worms fail to thrive in soil containing microplastics – study

Stephan: You have probably read a lot about microplastics in the ocean and the ocean's ecosystem. Well, the situation is much worse. Microplastics are also becoming an issue in farm soil. If we don't stop making plastics from petroleum we are going to pollute the earth and ocean, if we have not already done so, in a way that devastates everything from farms to fish.

Worms fail to thrive in earth containing microplastics, new research has shown, adding to the growing body of evidence of impacts from the increasingly widespread contaminants on the natural world.

The rosy-tipped earthworm, Aporrectodea rosea, is one of the most common found in farmland in temperate regions. Scientists found that worms placed in soil loaded with high density polyethylene (HDPE) – a common plastic used for bags and bottles – for 30 days lost about 3% of their body weight, compared with a control sample of similar worms placed in similar soil without HDPE, which put on 5% in body weight over the same period.

Bas Boots, lecturer in biology at Anglia Ruskin University, and lead author of the study, said the specific reasons for the observed weight loss were not yet clear, but could be owing to the effects of microplastics on the worms’ digestion. “These effects include the obstruction and irritation of the digestive tract, limiting the absorption of nutrients and reducing growth,” he […]