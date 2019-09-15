TICKING TIMEBOMB Obesity map of the United States reveals the states where up to 40 per cent of Americans are dangerously overweight

Obesity levels have reached nearly 40 per cent in parts of the United States, a shocking new map reveals.
The map shows that in nine states – Alabama, Arkansas, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and West Virginia – adult obesity is at or above 35 per cent.
But in West Virginia and Mississippi that figure hits 39.5 per cent, according to data from the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Across the whole of the US, only three states have obesity levels under 25 per cent, and none have less than 20 per cent.
Colorado, Hawaii and the District of Columbia are the healthiest.
Obesity costs the United States health care system over $147 billion a year and research has shown it affects work productivity and military readiness, says the CDC.
When she was First Lady, Michelle Obama championed the cause of tackling childhood obesity.
But John Auerbach, president and CEO of the Trust for America’s Health, which fights for action to tackle obesity, said individual campaigns weren’t enough.
‘GETTING WORSE’
“These latest data shout that our national obesity crisis is getting worse,” he said.
“Almost […]
Only a whole foods {unprocessed} plant based diet can save humanity. It is also the only one proven to reverse the #1 killer [heart + stroke] of Yanks and we Canucks, alas.
Many will die, so needlessly.
There is also a certain disease which makes a person’s body gain weight. I do not remember the name of this particular disease but know my son’s wife has it, and she cannot control it with anything her doctors do to help her. It is very sad, because there is so much pressure on the heart of a person a with large amount of obesity, and that leads to an early death.