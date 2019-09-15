Justice Sotomayor warns the Supreme Court is doing “extraordinary” favors for Trump

I remembered reading something about this story yesterday. Seems Sotomayor and Ginsburg were the only ones to dissent on some lower court asylum ban ruling. It didn’t make sense at the time.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a brief but pointed dissent Wednesday evening from a Supreme Court order that effectively locked nearly all Central American migrants out of the asylum process. Asylum allows foreign nationals who face certain forms of persecution to seek refuge in the United States.

The Court’s order is temporary, and it only allows the asylum ban to remain in effect while the case is working its way through the courts. It stays a lower court decision that blocked the ban. Though this litigation will continue to percolate in lower courts, other judges are likely to read the Supreme Court’s order as a sign that a majority of […]