The Tech Industry’s War on Kids

“We called the police because she wrecked her room and hit her mom… all because we took her phone,” Kelly’s father explained. He said that when the police arrived that evening, Kelly was distraught and told an officer that she wanted to kill herself. So an ambulance was called, and the 15-year-old was strapped to a gurney, taken to a psychiatric hospital, and monitored for safety before being released. Days after being hospitalized, Kelly was brought to my office by her parents who wanted to get help for their troubled girl.
Kelly’s parents spoke first. They said that their daughter’s hospitalization was the culmination of a yearlong downward spiral spurred by her phone obsession. Kelly had been refusing to spend time with her family or focus on […]
An amazingly disturbing story that every person should be aware of as it helps to understand why our civilization is in conflict and decline.
Dr. Fogg says his research is neutral then praises his brilliant students for becoming huge successes with the knowledge he passes on. Then almost as disturbing is to read the comments section. A minority seem unconcerned about this with some version of personal responsibility required by individuals and parents otherwise tech is just another thing.
As a tin-foil hat wearing conspiracy nut I have been sure this sort of thing has been going on for many years with the more recent developments of social media and smart phones bringing mind control to a high level.
It is not only children under mind control remember Cambridge Analytica and the trump campaign? One really has to ask one’s self how do I know what I think I know? Are there independent sources to confirm or does this just fit my preconceived ideas, conceived by whom? Meditation practice will be helpful to slow the slide into the Matrix. Though Mother Nature will more than likely be a strong correcting influence. I would imagine a survey of survivors in the Bahamas would indicate an ongoing focus away from screens back to the real world of finding shelter, food and the loving physical support of others becomes all important.