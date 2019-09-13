Trump administration nixes Obama-era clean water protections

Stephan: When I was young and you traveled abroad you were warned about the water. Only drink bottled water from known brands, and only use it to brush your teeth. Fail to do this and you do so at your peril. Today it is completely reversed. In many American cities because of decaying infrastructure tap water is problematic and, because Grifter Trump is gutting safety regulations wherever he can, wading or swimming in rivers and lakes can be dangerous. Here is Trump's latest atrocity. Yet the Democrats continue to dither over impeachment, the courts are undergoing fundamental change, and most Americans are entranced by their television, smartphones and tablets and have tuned it all out. There will be so much to regret but, by then it will be too late.

The Trump administration rolled back a major Obama-era clean water regulation on Thursday, reversing protections for certain waterways and wetlands that had fallen into a legal grey area after a series of Supreme Court challenges.

Announced by Environment Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler during an event at the headquarters of the National Association of Manufacturers, a trade group that had long lobbied for the 2015 rule to be repealed, the rollback will limit the number of waterways the federal government will protect from pollution and chemicals — which President Donald Trump has argued infringes on the rights of farmers, real estate developers and landowners.

“Today’s Step 1 action fulfills a key promise of President Trump and sets the stage for Step 2 — a new [Water of the United States] definition that will provide greater regulatory certainty for farmers, […]