‘Decades of progress are at stake’ as Trump reaches 150 lifetime judicial appointments and right-wing court takeover accelerates

The Republican-controlled Senate quietly confirmed four more of President Donald Trump’s lifetime federal judicial nominees on Wednesday, bringing the total number of conservative judges successfully appointed by the administration to over 150.
It is a milestone that, according to rights groups, marks the extent to which Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have flooded the nation’s courts with disproportionately young and unqualified right-wing judges who could reshape the judiciary for decades to come.
—Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights
“Every network should be covering this,” tweeted the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. “Trump’s dangerous takeover of our courts will last a generation. All who care about our civil rights being protected must speak out and demand better.”
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, reacted gleefully on Wednesday […]
Trump really needs to be impeached before he does any more damage. We cannot wait for another election.