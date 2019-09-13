‘Decades of progress are at stake’ as Trump reaches 150 lifetime judicial appointments and right-wing court takeover accelerates

Stephan: Moscow Mitch and Grifter Trump aided and abetted by the Republican zombies in the Senate, particularly Lindsey Graham, are slowly transforming the American federal judiciary into a christofascist cabal while the Democrats in the House fail to defend the nation and impeach Trump. The courts that will exist by the time of the election in 2020 will be radically different than the courts of 2016. And the mainstream media, well they run around like our new kitten, Shadow, after one of his little toy mice, oblivious to what is actually going on in the country.

The Republican-controlled Senate quietly confirmed four more of President Donald Trump’s lifetime federal judicial nominees on Wednesday, bringing the total number of conservative judges successfully appointed by the administration to over 150.

It is a milestone that, according to rights groups, marks the extent to which Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have flooded the nation’s courts with disproportionately young and unqualified right-wing judges who could reshape the judiciary for decades to come.

“Trump’s dangerous takeover of our courts will last a generation. All who care about our civil rights being protected must speak out and demand better.”

—Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, reacted gleefully on Wednesday […]