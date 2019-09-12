Pence family boondoggle in Ireland cost U.S. taxpayers $600,000 for the limos alone: report

Stephan: We have become a cesspit of grifting, and corruption. You and I have spent over 100 million dollars to cover the costs of getting Trump to and from his various golf courses. Now we learn that on Pence's utterly useless, indeed embarrassing, trip to Ireland we spent $600,000 just on ground transportation. And that doesn't include the profit to Trump for putting up dozens of people in his hotel over a 100 miles from where Pence's meetings took place. The level of official corruption in America exceeds any other developed nation in the world.

Vice President Mike Pence went to Poland to stand in for Donald Trump, who decided to stay behind in the U.S. for a weekend of monitoring Hurricane Dorian from his golf cart. Pence met with Polish President Andrzej Duda on behalf of Trump in an effort to build support for allowing Russia to be re-admitted to the G-7, something all the other members of the G-7 oppose because of Putin’s aggressive actions in the Crimea region of Ukraine, which he annexed for Russia.

Afterward, the Pence family, which included the vice president’s wife-mother, sister, and mother, loaded up for a trip to Ireland, where the Pence family immigrated from several generations ago. Although he was there to meet with Irish leaders and he was technically there on official United States business, Pence and his family opted to stay on the opposite side of the country, to be near the hometown of Pence’s great-great-grandpappy, which also happened to […]