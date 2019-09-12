Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, September 12th, 2019

Nearly Half in U.S. Fear Being the Victim of a Mass Shooting

Author:     MEGAN BRENAN
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     SEPTEMBER 10, 2019
 Link: Nearly Half in U.S. Fear Being the Victim of a Mass Shooting
Stephan:   Culture, society, is created by the aggregate of individual intention, it is literally the expression of mass intention. That is a key to understanding the psychophysiology of politics. I laid out the research in support of this statement in The 8 Laws of Change.  Understanding that dynamic is important to appreciating this story fully. Within that context what effect do you think,  the profile described in this Gallup study on a culture in which nearly half of the population is concerned about being shot in a mass killing?
STORY HIGHLIGHTS

  • 48% worried about being victim of mass shooting
  • Women, younger adults and Democrats continue to be most worried
  • More than 10% have avoided large crowds or bought weapon because of worry

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the wake of two August mass shootings that claimed the lives of 31 people in one weekend, Americans are more worried about themselves or a family member being the victim of a mass shooting than they were after two previous massacres. Currently, 48% of U.S. adults are “very” or “somewhat” worried, compared with 39% in 2017 after one gunman killed 58 people in Las Vegas and 38% in 2015 after a San Bernardino shooter left 14 dead.

Americans’ Level of Worry About Being a Victim of Mass Shooting
How worried are you that you or someone in your family will become a victim of a mass shooting?

Very worried
Somewhat worried
Not too worried
Not worried at all

%
%
%
%

August 2019
19
29
27
25

October 2017
10
29
34
26

December 2015
11
27
35
27

GALLUP, AUG 15-30, 2019

The most recent poll was conducted August 15-30, less than two weeks after back-to-back shootings in a 13-hour period — 9 people […]

