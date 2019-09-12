Nearly Half in U.S. Fear Being the Victim of a Mass Shooting

STORY HIGHLIGHTS
- 48% worried about being victim of mass shooting
- Women, younger adults and Democrats continue to be most worried
- More than 10% have avoided large crowds or bought weapon because of worry
WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the wake of two August mass shootings that claimed the lives of 31 people in one weekend, Americans are more worried about themselves or a family member being the victim of a mass shooting than they were after two previous massacres. Currently, 48% of U.S. adults are “very” or “somewhat” worried, compared with 39% in 2017 after one gunman killed 58 people in Las Vegas and 38% in 2015 after a San Bernardino shooter left 14 dead.
The most recent poll was conducted August 15-30, less than two weeks after back-to-back shootings in a 13-hour period — 9 people […]