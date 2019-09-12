Nearly Half in U.S. Fear Being the Victim of a Mass Shooting

STORY HIGHLIGHTS 48% worried about being victim of mass shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. — In the wake of two August mass shootings that claimed the lives of 31 people in one weekend, Americans are more worried about themselves or a family member being the victim of a mass shooting than they were after two previous massacres. Currently, 48% of U.S. adults are “very” or “somewhat” worried, compared with 39% in 2017 after one gunman killed 58 people in Las Vegas and 38% in 2015 after a San Bernardino shooter left 14 dead.

Americans’ Level of Worry About Being a Victim of Mass Shooting How worried are you that you or someone in your family will become a victim of a mass shooting? Very worried

Somewhat worried

Not too worried

Not worried at all %

%

%

% August 2019

19

29

27

25 October 2017

10

29

34

26 December 2015

11

27

35

27 GALLUP, AUG 15-30, 2019

The most recent poll was conducted August 15-30, less than two weeks after back-to-back shootings in a 13-hour period — 9 people […]