China Experiments with a New Kind of Megalopolis

Stephan: I found this story in a German publication, it's getting no attention from American mainstream media at all. Yet I found it absolutely gobsmacking, and the latest in an important trend. American governance overall, yes, yes, I know there are exceptions, is so incompetent, greedy, and shortsighted that we are literally falling apart. Whether it is Flint or Newark, or a 100 other cities, the most basic thing in life, the water, is unhealthful to dangerous. The bridges are collapsing, under-river tunnels have come into question. I don't need to tell you about potholes or airports. So, with that as context, read this story. Then ask yourself this question: Can you imagine the United States developing the political will, and committing the necessary resources to build from scratch a new New York, or Seattle, setting it up and making it a major presence in the world? No, neither can I. So which country do you think will become the dominant economic power in the world in the second half of the 21st century? It is very strange to me to watch my country take its democracy, and itself apart.