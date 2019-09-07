Republicans want to cut Social Security ‘behind closed doors’

Stephan: Senator Joni Ernst, a notably dim example of a Trumplican senator let it slip: Republicans want to gut Social Security "behind closed doors" so you won't know it until you get your reduced monthly deposit. There just is no level of scumbaggery to which the Republican cult will not sink.

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) just said out loud what Republican politicians usually only talk about in secret meetings with their billionaire donors: The GOP wants to cut our earned Social Security benefits—and they want to do it behind closed doors so that they don’t have to pay the political price.

At a recent town hall, Ernst stated that Congress needs to “sit down behind closed doors” to “address Social Security.” She vaguely asserted, “A lot of changes need to be made in this system going forward.” But, she complained, if these changes were proposed in public, she would be accused of pushing “granny over a cliff.” It is not hard to figure out what “changes” she has in mind.

There are many “changes” that should be made to strengthen Social Security and make it even better than it already is. But none of those have to be done secretly.

Congress should address our nation’s looming retirement income crisis by increasing Social Security’s modest benefits. Congress should […]