How the U.S. Shattered the Middle East

Yemen is a nightmare, a catastrophe, a mess—and the United States is highly complicit in the whole disaster. Refueling Saudi aircraft in-flight, providing targeting intelligence to the kingdom and selling the requisite bombs that have been dropped for years now on Yemeni civilians places the 100,000-plus deaths, millions of refugees, and (still) starving children squarely on the American conscience. If, that is, Washington can still claim to have a conscience.
The back story in Yemen, already the Arab world’s poorest country, is relevant. Briefly, the cataclysm went something like this: Protests against the U.S.-backed dictator during the Arab Spring broke out in 2011. After a bit, an indecisive and hesitant President Obama called for President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down. A Saudi-backed transitional government took over but governed (surprise, surprise) poorly. Then, from 2014 to 2015, a vaguely Shiite militia from Yemen’s north swarmed southward […]
AmeriKa still has an empire, yeah it’s tottering and like all the ones in the past [a 4-letter word], it too will fall, but, not before taking down everyone else. Raytheon et all get paid per bomb. That’s what keeps the machine oiled. We watch it all happenin’ on our HD big screens with multi-channel sound, all encrusted in a rock ‘n roll soundtrack. We are entertaining ourselves to death.
Noam Chomsky (one of the world’s most intelligent philosophers) said that the USA is the greatest threat to peace in the world. He does mean that we are the world’s worst terrorists, and I agree with him.