How the U.S. Shattered the Middle East

Stephan: You and I through our tax dollars have spent over a trillion dollars, and watched the destruction of almost half a dozen countries in the middle east in the endless wars begun by Jr. Bush. And what do we have to show for all the death, destruction, injury, and almost incomprehensible expenditure of money? Why, we have nothing to show for it, as this report lays out. You have to ask yourself: Who are the real terrorists here?

Yemen is a nightmare, a catastrophe, a mess—and the United States is highly complicit in the whole disaster. Refueling Saudi aircraft in-flight, providing targeting intelligence to the kingdom and selling the requisite bombs that have been dropped for years now on Yemeni civilians places the 100,000-plus deaths, millions of refugees, and (still) starving children squarely on the American conscience. If, that is, Washington can still claim to have a conscience.

The back story in Yemen, already the Arab world’s poorest country, is relevant. Briefly, the cataclysm went something like this: Protests against the U.S.-backed dictator during the Arab Spring broke out in 2011. After a bit, an indecisive and hesitant President Obama called for President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down. A Saudi-backed transitional government took over but governed (surprise, surprise) poorly. Then, from 2014 to 2015, a vaguely Shiite militia from Yemen’s north swarmed southward […]