From Military Jets to Snipers, Icelanders—Who Live in World’s Most Peaceful Country—Shocked by All the Guns Surrounding Mike Pence

Stephan: I find this story appalling, and yet another example of how the reputation of the United States has been shredded by the Trumpers. But it also shows a wonderful middle finger to Pence and the Trumpers, in a graceful cheerful way.

High-powered military jets. Armed guards. Snipers on rooftops. Bomb-sniffing dogs.

Those were just some of the components of the security arsenal that accompanied U.S. Vice President Mike Pence Wednesday during his official visit to Iceland, a nation the Global Peace Index has ranked as the most peaceful nation in the world for 11 consecutive years.

As such, Pence’s heavily militarized security detail was reportedly met with shock in Iceland. The Associated Press reported that “Pence’s arrival in Iceland with military jets and armed personnel set eyes popping.”

The size and intensity of Pence’s security detail drew mockery from satirical Icelandic newspaper Fréttirnar, which joked that “Americans intended to give every Reykjavik citizen a paralyzing drug during Pence’s visit.”

Ahead of Pence’s arrival in Iceland, AP reported, U.S. Secret Service agents “spent weeks scouting locations” and “three CV-22B Osprey flew over southwestern Iceland, along with two C-130 Hercules and one Lockheed C-5 Galaxy.”

Pence, a notoriously anti-LGBTQ politician, was greeted […]