From not having kids to battling anxiety: Climate change is shaping life choices and affecting mental health

Stephan: Everyday, if you are a Millennial or younger, for what must seem like most of your life, all you hear in the news are stories of the endless psychotic lies and grifts of the president, the failures of the Congress to get anything done, mass murders, and climate change. There are consequences and this article lays some of them out. It is neither a pretty nor happy story, and that should be a matter of great concern.

Revelle Mast wanted to be an architect when she was a kid. She changed course in high school, deciding to pursue mechanical engineering to address the threat of climate change. But, last year, she made another life decision: to go into politics.

“I realized about a year ago that was not feasible on the time scale that climate change is happening,” Mast said. “Nine months ago, I quit my engineering job and went full time into political work.”

As global warming – the gradual increase in temperature of the Earth’s atmosphere –accelerates, people are grappling with the idea that disastrous conditions may appear as soon as 2040. The reality of this potentially existential crisis greatly influences the way some people, especially those who have dedicated their lives to stopping climate change, make life decisions – whether that’s going vegan, living in a certain part of the country or deciding […]