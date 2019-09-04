What Percentage of U.S. Workers Are Union Members?

Stephan: Anyone who has studied history, particularly American history, knows that the improvement of life for working-class people is almost entirely due to unionization of the workforce. That being true why then are only 10% of Americans union members? Why? Because the piranha capitalists who control the Republican Party outright and strongly influence the Democratic Party, hate unions, hate the idea of American workers having any power, and have done everything in their power to undermine unions. That's why Americans work longer hours, have shorter vacations, poorer health care, and stinger retirement programs than unionized workers in the rest of the developed nations.