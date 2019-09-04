Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, September 4th, 2019

What Percentage of U.S. Workers Are Union Members?

Author:     ZACH HRYNOWSKI
Source:     The Gallup Organization
Publication Date:     August 28, 2019
Stephan:   Anyone who has studied history, particularly American history, knows that the improvement of life for working-class people  is almost entirely due to unionization of the workforce. That being true why then are only 10% of Americans union members? Why?  Because the piranha capitalists who control the Republican Party outright and strongly influence the Democratic Party, hate unions, hate the idea of American workers having any power, and have done everything in their power to undermine unions. That's why Americans work longer hours, have shorter vacations, poorer health care, and stinger retirement programs than unionized workers in the rest of the developed nations.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As Americans prepare to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Labor Day on Monday, Gallup’s latest measurement on labor union membership finds that 10% of full- and part-time U.S. workers belong to a union. This marks the second year in a row of the lowest level of union membership in over 15 years: from 2003 to 2017, union workers made up an average of 13% of the American workforce.

  • Over one-third of government employees (37%) belong to a union, versus 6% of all private sector employees.
  • Workers in the South are the least likely of any U.S. region to report being part of a union, with 5% saying they belong to a union. That contrasts with 15% and 14% of workers in the East and West, respectively. In the Midwest — where organized labor and right-to-work laws have been the subject of intense political debate in recent years — 10% of workers say they are union members.
  • 14% of workers reporting an annual household income of $100,000 or more are members of a union, compared with 3% of those in households earning less than […]
