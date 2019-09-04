Teen confesses to killing 5 family members in north Alabama, police say

Stephan: Here's another mass murder you have probably not even heard of, it has received little or no national press coverage. These kinds of things happen so frequently now that unless there is some kind of interesting news hook they don't even get mentioned, except in local media. I got this story from an Alabama newspaper, and I am running it to show the reality of America in the second decade of the 2ist century.

A 14-year-old is charged with five counts of murder in the slayings of his family — including three young children — in the Elkmont community of Limestone County, authorities said.

The boy is charged as a juvenile, meaning his name and other information about the case aren’t public. In cases involving juvenile defendants under 16, prosecutors can ask courts to transfer the case to adult court. Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones said he can’t comment on specific details about the case because of the suspect’s age.

The boy is accused of killing his father, 38-year-old John Sisk, his 35-year-old stepmother Mary Sisk, and his three siblings, according to the Limestone County sheriff’s office. The three child victims were a 6-month old boy, 5-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy, said Stephen Young, a sheriff’s office spokesman.

Family members of the victims told AL.com they were still trying to process what happened and weren’t ready to make public comments.