How America’s bad eating habits impact kids in detention centers

This past June, US president Donald Trump’s lawyers attempted an appeal of a 2017 court decision, wherein US district judge Dolly Gee found that “safe and sanitary” conditions for unaccompanied immigrant children held in US detention centers were not being met.

Despite the many horrifying reports detailing humanitarian atrocities at US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities along the US-Mexico border, Trump’s lawyers argued that conditions are lawful for the thousands of unaccompanied immigrant children detained by the government.

The legal requirement for “safe and sanitary” conditions were part of the (now under attack) 1997 Flores agreement, which covers treatment of minors while in custody, including limits to the time the US government can detain unaccompanied immigrant minors.

CBP authorities have denied that their conditions are illegal and inhumane, even though the Office of Inspector General’s (OIG) own investigation corroborates that children continue to face a horrific environment while in government custody.

The court issued its decision to dismiss the appeal on August 15, […]