‘The Supreme Court Is Not Well. And the People Know It.’

Stephan: One by one the Republican Party is dismantling the institutions of democracy restructuring them, and attempting to create a federal government that will allow the Republican White racists and piranha capitalists to stay in power even though they are a declining minority of the country.

A new guns case reveals that the once-noble institution has died, and we’re left working with its corpse. The Supreme Court as we once knew it—as a national institution that could at least sometimes stand apart from partisanship—died last year. The ongoing fight over its corpse spilled into public view last week.

On Thursday, 53 United States senators—every member of the Republican caucus—wrote a “letter” to the clerk of the Supreme Court assuring the justices that the Republican Party has their back. The Democrats, the senators told the Court, pose “a direct, immediate threat to the independence of the judiciary.”

The spat is about guns. The Court has granted review in a Second Amendment case entitled New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. City of New York, New York, which (nominally) tests an obscure New York City ordinance governing how firearms owners could—note the past tense—travel with their weapons.

Under city law as […]