West Texas mass shooting leaves 5 dead and 21 wounded

Five people are dead and 21 wounded in western Texas after a shooter opened fire from his vehicle Saturday in the Odessa and Midland area, police said.

The shooter was firing at random from his car, hitting multiple people, including several law enforcement officers and a 17-month-old girl, police said. At one point he ditched his gold Honda, hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and continued on his shooting spree.

The gunman — identified only as a white male in his 30s — was shot and killed in a gun fight with police behind a movie theater, authorities said. Despite earlier reports of a second gunman, police said they had no confirmation that another person was involved.

Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said three officers were shot in the rampage, including officers from Odessa and nearby Midland, and a “trooper,” though it is not clear what agency he was referring to. Gerke said many law enforcement agencies were involved, including the sheriff and the University of Texas police.

Jorge Nieto, 34, said he was at […]