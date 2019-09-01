West Texas mass shooting leaves 5 dead and 21 wounded

Five people are dead and 21 wounded in western Texas after a shooter opened fire from his vehicle Saturday in the Odessa and Midland area, police said.
The shooter was firing at random from his car, hitting multiple people, including several law enforcement officers and a 17-month-old girl, police said. At one point he ditched his gold Honda, hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and continued on his shooting spree.
The gunman — identified only as a white male in his 30s — was shot and killed in a gun fight with police behind a movie theater, authorities said. Despite earlier reports of a second gunman, police said they had no confirmation that another person was involved.
Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said three officers were shot in the rampage, including officers from Odessa and nearby Midland, and a “trooper,” though it is not clear what agency he was referring to. Gerke said many law enforcement agencies were involved, including the sheriff and the University of Texas police.
Jorge Nieto, 34, said he was at […]
Again and again and again. This morning a CNN reporter said that last count is 65 killed for the month of August. It is never ending and increases as we experience the destruction of our world, as the unconscious death urge expresses, as the collective madness deepens and spreads. We are way past the point that any gun control measure short of mandatory gun buyback that could slow this epidemic. Australia enacted a mandatory gun buyback program of semiautomatic and automatic rifles and shotguns after a shooter killed 35 people in 1996. The country bought back more than 650,000 weapons. Very unlikely that could happen here.
Our national focus has become the last tweet storm, airing of grievance, billions invested in the next big thing, billions of national wealth poured into MIC, searching the world to identify/create the next enemy to mobilize against, victims of every sort that have been hurt and offended seeking redress/money and the expectation of some that Jesus is likely to show up soon to save the righteous.
We all are victims and victimizers entranced by this materialist monetized culture that is destroying itself. This not a philosophical issue, not a religious issue, not a moral issue but a practical issue of existence on a small planet who’s bio system is in rapid decline. Will we face the practical reality that we are one species living on one planet? There is no way off this place short of death.
Prophecies have foretold that we humans could destroy ourselves and/or evolve to a higher level of cooperation and love. Perhaps this what evolution looks like and every time these horrors occur it opens our hearts and minds to recognize that we are all that is.
I agree, Stephan, I want a bullet proof vest or suit for myself and my wife. We do not feel safe even here in our quiet city. You never know when a new shooting will occur or when it will occur. If the police can have protective clothing, then all of us should have it, just to be a little safer. It is a sad state of affairs with no end in sight with the NRA in control of so many politicians. We need to get money out of politics as a first step I believe, then we can get the needed prohibitions of auto and semi-automatic weapons, as well as better background checks. We also need to make sure even legal weapons are locked up so that young people cannot get their hands on them. Let us all pray that we can change the hatred into LOVE for our fellow humans; after all we are all the same species (I guess).
P.S. I meant when or where it could occur.