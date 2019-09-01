Two Americas, tuning each other out.

The country’s heightening polarization extends even to the television we watch, severing another thread of America’s collective consciousness as it gears up for the 2020 presidential election.

Why it matters: Americans used to have only a few TV options, leading to moments of mass culture like The Beatles’ appearance on “The Ed Sullivan Show” or the “M*A*S*H” finale. But just as the spread of social media jumpstarted political tribalization, the rise of cable and streaming services has necessitated a need for a wealth of content — increasingly targeted and niche — that has hastened a cultural splintering.