Police thwarted at least seven mass shootings and white supremacist attacks since El Paso

In the two weeks since a gunman killed 22 people in El Paso , law enforcement officials say they have thwarted at least seven separate mass shootings or white supremacist attacks across the US. Several of the alleged foiled plots appeared to involve men espousing far-right viewpoints and racist ideologies

At least four of the alleged foiled plots also appeared to involve men espousing far-right viewpoints and racist ideologies, with echoes of the Texas massacre. The 21-year-old suspect in that shooting, considered the deadliest anti-Latino attack in modern US history, allegedly authored a racist anti-immigrant “manifesto”.

In online posts and in their alleged planned massacres, the suspects in these recent cases targeted LGBTQ people, Jewish people, black Americans, Latinos and Muslims, according to law enforcement and media reports on the six men. Four of them were white men in their 20s, and all but one of them were believed to be armed, some with extensive weaponry.

A timeline of foiled plots

8 August, Nevada

Five days after the El Paso attack police arrested 23-year-old Conor Climo, saying the Las Vegas man wanted […]