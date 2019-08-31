Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, August 31st, 2019

World’s largest all-electric ferry completes maiden voyage

Author:     Paul Ridden
Source:     New Atlas
Publication Date:     August 23, 2019
Stephan:   Here is some good news which has important implications for ferries around the world. I live on an island and to go to the mainland must take a ferry; it has made me very aware of how much diesel is consumed to power a ferry back and forth over a relatively short trip. Since distance is not an issue, an electric battery-powered ferry could very quickly completely restructure the operation of ferries to the earth's benefit.

 

Ellen will go into service at the beginning of SeptemberL
Credit: eclanché SA

We’ve seen a few all-electric ferries quietly and cleanly moving peoplecarsand goods between ports in northern Europe, but Ellen is reported to be the world’s largest. It made its first commercial trip earlier this month between two Danish islands.

The battery-electric ferry has taken over from the diesel-powered MF Skjoldnæs to carry passengers and vehicles between Søby on Ærø island and Fynshav on Als island. Named Ellen, the electric ferry made its inaugural voyage on August 15 before she goes into service in the beginning of September. MF Skjoldnæs is not being retired, but will take on another route.

Ellen has 59.5 x 12.8 m (195 x 42 ft) dimensions and a draft of 2.5 m (8.2 ft). Her hull arrived from Poland in 2017 and has since been fitted out with electric motors from Finland’s Visedo and a 4.3-MWh Li-ion battery pack from Swiss company Leclanché SA. She […]

