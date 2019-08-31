Scientists ‘Tantalised’ by Draining Every Hydropower Dam in The US For Solar Panels

If all the hydro-power dams in the United States were removed and replaced with solar panels, it would take up a fraction of the land and produce substantially more electricity, according to a new analysis.
The idea is ambitious, and for now, it’s really just a thought experiment. Today, hydropower is a significant source of renewable energy in the US, accounting for roughly six percent of the country’s total electricity output.
Removing all 2,603 hydro dams in America would leave a huge energy void behind, but it could also provide room for greener opportunities.
While it’s true that hydropower dams are a renewable source of energy, they still produce large amounts of greenhouse gases and can be environmentally destructive and costly to maintain in the long term.
In recent years, these criticisms have led to a growing dam removal movement. And although it’s theoretical, a massive investment in solar power might be able to cushion that loss.
To cover for all the hydro dams currently in use, scientists estimate we would need nearly 530,000 hectares of […]
If they replace the hydroelectric dams with solar panels, they need to significantly invest in battery storage systems to ensure power 24/7. I wonder if their estimates include the high cost of these battery storage systems?
Some of these dams can and do help to prevent flooding in some areas. I wonder how they will deal with that aspect.