How Amsterdam plans to power a city of electric cars

Stephan: Here is more good news about the transition out of the carbon era; it is fascinating to watch how the other developed nations of the world are making preparations for the new era while the United States under Trump and the Republicans are doing everything they can to keep the carbon era alive.

AMSTERDAM — Amsterdam has bold plans to ban all gasoline and diesel vehicles from the city by 2030. But if it is to meet that target, it has only a decade to build the infrastructure to power a city of electric cars.

As part of the plan, from next year certain diesel vehicles will be banned from Amsterdam’s city center. From 2022, buses and coaches will only be allowed in the city center if they have electric or hydrogen-powered engines, and by 2030, all transportation in the city must be emissions free.

Cleaner transport, cleaner air

“For Amsterdam, it is a health issue, with climate goals as a direct counterpart,” explained Sharon Dijksma, the city’s deputy mayor. “We are pursuing clean air for everyone in Amsterdam by making traffic emissions-free and reducing emissions from other sources.”