Electric Cars are Coming, Gas Engines are Going

Stephan: The car industry with very little discussion in the general media, but with growing concern and consternation amongst insiders in the carbon energy automotive world, is undergoing profound change, and it is happening far more quickly than most people have anticipated.

A great website for all transport news electric is Electrek.co. They’ve just posted a thought provoking report on a big change coming at Volkswagen, which is restructuring a gas engine producing factory at Zwickau entirely into an electric car producing factory. The new factory will have an electric vehicle production capacity of over 300,000 cars per year. The first electric vehicle to be produced will be the ID3, an all-electric hatchback, set to launch by 2020. This VW will start at less than €30,000 and have over 330 km of range (about 205 miles). Some versions may have over 500 km of range (more than 310 miles of range).

Electrek.co’s take on this development is what is thought-provoking. Electrik says: “This is great. We are talking about converting a massive plant to electric car production over just over two years. That’s quick. We think this more aggressive approach by Volkswagen, which has arguably been forced onto them after the Dieselgate fiasco, will prove successful and could influence other automakers to do the same. At Electrek, we think that […]