Saturday, August 31st, 2019

Electric Cars are Coming, Gas Engines are Going

Author:     nirbama
Source:     Daily Kos
Publication Date:     Saturday August 24, 2019 · 3:58 PM PDT
Stephan:   The car industry with very little discussion in the general media, but with growing concern and consternation amongst insiders in the carbon energy automotive world, is undergoing profound change, and it is happening far more quickly than most people have anticipated.

Electric car show

A great website for all transport news electric is Electrek.co.  They’ve just posted a thought provoking report on a big change coming at Volkswagen, which is restructuring a gas engine producing factory at Zwickau entirely into an electric car producing factory.  The new factory will have an electric vehicle production capacity of over 300,000 cars per year.  The first electric vehicle to be produced will be the ID3, an all-electric hatchback, set to launch by 2020.  This VW will start at less than €30,000 and have over 330 km of range (about 205 miles).  Some versions may have over 500 km of range (more than 310 miles of range).

Electrek.co’s take on this development is what is thought-provoking.  Electrik says:  “This is great. We are talking about converting a massive plant to electric car production over just over two years. That’s quick.  We think this more aggressive approach by Volkswagen, which has arguably been forced onto them after the Dieselgate fiasco, will prove successful and could influence other automakers to do the same.  At Electrek, we think that […]

2 Comments

  1. Ken on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    This story mirrors what Tesla did years ago when they bought General Motors Fremont California Assembly Plant . Tesla had sold more electric cars then all of their competition put together and is the only EV maker that has made a profit on a new EV that sells for $40k or less.

  2. Rev. Dean on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    I will never be able to afford a new car. I have never had a new car. I hope there will be enough enough gas stations left for those of us who will have to exist on our older vehicles which will still need gas.

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor

Stephan Schwartz, is a scientist, futurist and award-winning author of both fiction and nonfiction. A Distinguished Associate Scholar at the California Institute for Human Science and a columnist for the journal Explore, he is the editor of the daily web publication Schwartzreport.net and the weekly Schwartzreport podcast, in which he covers future trends that are shaping the world. For over 40 years, as an experimentalist, he has been studying the nature of consciousness and is one of the small group that created modern remote viewing. He is the author of more than 250 technical reports and papers and is the recipient of the Parapsychological Association Outstanding Contribution Award, the U.S. Navy’s Certificate of Commendation for Outstanding Performance, and OOOM Magazine’s 100 Most Inspiring People in the World Award.

