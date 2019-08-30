Water Stress Could Affect Half the World’s Population in Just 5 Years

Stephan: Five years. Everything is happening more quickly than anyone imagined, and the results are worse than anyone projected. Five years, and up to three and a half billion people will see their lives changed. How much social instability, nativism, racism, and violence do you think these changes will cause. Think about the piece on Indonesia moving its capital Jakarta I published yesterday. We are just getting into this.

World Water Week kicked off this week in the shadow of a frightening reality that nearly one-fourth of the world’s population is living under extreme water stress and in just five years, half the world’s population will live in water-stressed regions, according to the Weather Channel. The dire scenarios circle the globe, from New Mexico to New Delhi.

The misuse of groundwater in Indonesia is so grave that the capital city, Jakarta, is sinking, prompting the president there to move the seat of government to Borneo, as CNN reported.

In light of the pressing need to replenish the world’s clean water systems, the 29th annual World Water Week started in Stockholm with the theme Water for Society: Including all. The event, which aims to draw the world’s attention to water-related challenges around the world, is hosted by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) and supported by the United Nations water programs. UN-Water publishes the annual World Water Development Report.

“Many in our societies are not aware of the vital role that water […]