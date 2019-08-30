Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, August 30th, 2019

Russian Land of Permafrost and Mammoths Is Thawing

Author:     Neil MacFarquhar
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     Aug. 4, 2019
Stephan:   The Amazon is on fire, Alaska is on fire, Trump in his boundless psychotic incompetence has just reversed the Obama administration's restrictions on methane, and directed that the  Tongass National Forest, the world's largest temperate forest, be ravaged by logging, and petroleum drilling.  And then there is Siberia. The truth no one seems to want to talk about is that we are literally destroying day-by-day the chances that our civilization will survive.

A flooded Siberian cemetery
Credit: Emile Ducke/The New York Times

YAKUTSK, Russia — The lab assistant reached into the freezer and lifted out a football-size object in a tattered plastic grocery bag, unwrapping its muddy covering and placing it on a wooden table. It was the severed head of a wolf.

The animal, with bared teeth and mottled fur, appeared ready to lunge. But it had been glowering for some 32,000 years — preserved in the permafrost, 65 feet underground in Yakutia in northeastern Siberia.

As the Arctic, including much of Siberia, warms at least twice as fast as the rest of the world, the permafrost — permanently frozen ground — is thawing. Oddities like the wolf’s head have been emerging more frequently in a land already known for spitting out frozen woolly mammoths whole.

The thawing of the permafrost — along with other changes triggered by global warming — is reshaping this incredibly remote region sometimes called the Kingdom of Winter. It is one […]

  1. Rev. Dean on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:08 am

    I can relate to these people because we have had so much rain for the winter and spring months that it made my trellis which held up my large squash plants fall over, as it sank down because of the extra rain. My car which was sitting for about a year sunk down so far that I thought had a flat tire, but when I jacked it up the tire was fine, it was just the excess rain that made it sink.