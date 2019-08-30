Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, August 30th, 2019

‘Disturbing’: Europe Is Warming Much Faster Than Science Predicted

Author:     Jordan Davidson
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     Aug. 29, 2019 10:38AM EST
 Link: ‘Disturbing’: Europe Is Warming Much Faster Than Science Predicted
Stephan:   To close out today's edition here is the latest on Europe where, a few weeks ago, it was 110*F in Paris, a city with very little airconditioning. Given what you have read in today's edition of SR, one has to ask why isn't climate change the major topic being discussed, and why do only 27 percent of Republicans see it as a major issue? Are we really that stupid as a species?

Europe’s third major heat wave.

Summers in Europe are much hotter than they used to be and winters aren’t nearly as cold as they once were. And, the continent is warming much faster than climate models had once projected. That is the disturbing takeaway from a new study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

This summer saw two unbearable heat waves blanket Europe. The second set new records for high temperature when the mercury hit 114.8 degrees Fahrenheit in Southern France. As the climate crisis worsens, Europe can expect extreme heat more frequently and with increased intensity, the researchers said in a press release put out by the American Geophysical Union.

The European summer and winter are seeing hotter days. Extremely hot days have gotten 4.14 degrees Fahrenheit hotter on average, the study found. In the winter, extremely cold days warmed up by an average of 5.4 degrees F. The research analyzed nearly 70 years of temperatures from weather stations across […]

Read the Full Article

2 Comments

  1. John Gabriel Otvos on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 4:07 am

    >>”Are we really that stupid as a species?”
    hahaha Yeah, mon as ‘they’ say in Jamaica! hahaha

  2. Rev. Dean on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 10:13 am

    Maybe we don’t deserve to live if we keep electing people like Trump and his comrades.