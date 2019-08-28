Reflecting a demographic shift, 109 U.S. counties have become majority nonwhite since 2000

Stephan: If you read SR regularly you know that the United States is on the verge of becoming a majority minority nation, which is one of the most potent factors in the rise of White Supremacy. This transition has enormous social implications, not least that low IQ, low functioning Whites are freaking out, which explains Charlottesville. Here is the latest on where this trend stands.

From 2000 to 2018, 109 counties in 22 states, from California to Kansas to North Carolina, went from majority white to majority nonwhite – that is, counties where non-Hispanic whites are no longer the majority, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data. (Our analysis includes only counties with a minimum population of 10,000 in 2018. These counties represent 77% of the nation’s 3,142 counties and include 99% of the U.S. population.)

Overall, 293 U.S. counties were majority nonwhite in 2018. Most of these counties are concentrated in California, the South and on the East Coast, with few in the country’s middle section. In addition, several majority white counties with large populations may flip in coming years. Fairfax County, Virginia (total of 1.2 million), Pima County, Arizona (1 million), […]