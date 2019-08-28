Reflecting a demographic shift, 109 U.S. counties have become majority nonwhite since 2000

From 2000 to 2018, 109 counties in 22 states, from California to Kansas to North Carolina, went from majority white to majority nonwhite – that is, counties where non-Hispanic whites are no longer the majority, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data. (Our analysis includes only counties with a minimum population of 10,000 in 2018. These counties represent 77% of the nation’s 3,142 counties and include 99% of the U.S. population.)
Overall, 293 U.S. counties were majority nonwhite in 2018. Most of these counties are concentrated in California, the South and on the East Coast, with few in the country’s middle section. In addition, several majority white counties with large populations may flip in coming years. Fairfax County, Virginia (total of 1.2 million), Pima County, Arizona (1 million), […]
I remember reading the California census report prior to this one. Whites were already outnumbered at that point, and my immediate thought was ‘here comes trouble.’ The loss of integrity and greed we are seeing, the hatred that’s tearing this once-proud nation apart is heartbreaking.
I stand for HUMAN KINDNESS and community. The latter being vital to the survival and health of America. Once, we were a world leader, and have sunk to a third world status when it comes to healthcare, education and safety – to name only a few of the challenges we must amend if we are to regain our integrity and dignity.
Sam I’m wondering if you could expand on your statement about Ca whites being outnumbered and the ensuing trouble that is causing. Then you talk about human kindness and community being vital which leaves me thinking that you believe the heartbreaking problem is the lack of white folk.
Really I would like to know what you mean regarding the once proud nation thing as it sounds like you are blaming it on the “others”. I grew up in the 50’s and 60’s in the south when white folk were mostly in charge and even at a young age I did not feel proud of what I saw and heard. Then again maybe I’m misunderstanding your point.