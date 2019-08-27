Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, August 27th, 2019

It’s Time to Retreat from the Coastline, Says Science

Author:     Jordan Davidson
Source:     EcoWatch
Publication Date:     Aug. 23, 2019 02:59PM EST
Stephan:   This will come as no surprise to SR readers; I have been predicting this for several years now. I suggest that the research paper referenced in Science should be seen as a firm datapoint on what is going to become a trend that will fundamentally change America geographically, socially, and economically.

Tropical storm Hermine Sept. 4, 2016 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Billions spent to rebuild the Jersey Shore in 2012 may be a waste if sea level rise inundates the entire coastline.
Credit: Jessica Kourkounis / Stringer

The rallying cry to build it again and to build it better than before is inspiring after a natural disaster, but it may not be the best course of action, according to new research published in the journal Science.

“Faced with global warming, rising sea levels, and the climate-related extremes they intensify, the question is no longer whether some communities will retreat—moving people and assets out of harm’s way—but why, where, when, and how they will retreat,” the study begins.

The researchers suggest that it is time to rethink retreat, which is often seen as a last resort and a sign of weakness. Instead, it should be seen as the smart option and an opportunity to build new communities.

“We propose a reconceptualization of […]

