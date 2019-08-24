ICE and Homeland Security busted pushing right-wing propaganda and conspiracy theories

Stephan: Trump and the Republicans are actively restructuring the federal agencies of government into christofascist White Supremacist institutions. Can this be true? Am I exaggerating? Here is the data. I am beginning to think there may be a risk publishing the data I do in SR. I am already seeing a decrease in readership and an increase in the posting of alt-right loony comments, even as press freedoms are coming under attack from the right. Welcome to America.

Multiple federal departments have been pushing far-right propaganda to federal employees.

“An arm of the Justice Department regularly sent summaries and links to articles from an online white nationalist publication over the last year, a BuzzFeed News investigation has found. In addition, similar newsletters sent to the Labor Department, ICE, HUD and the Department of Homeland Security, included links and content from hyperpartisan and conspiracy-oriented publishers,” BuzzFeed News reported Friday.

“In daily bulletins about media coverage for the department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review, which runs the nation’s immigration courts, a government contractor sometimes included links to VDare, an anti-Semitic and racist site whose editor who has claimed that American culture is under threat from non-white peoples. That contractor, a Dade City, Florida-based company called TechMIS, also compiles newsletters for other agencies including the Department of Labor, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Office of Housing and Urban Development,” BuzzFeed noted.

“Among these publications: the Western […]