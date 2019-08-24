Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, August 24th, 2019

A new poll shows what really interests ‘pro-lifers’: controlling women

Author:     Jill Filipovic
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Thu 22 Aug 2019 06.00 EDT
Stephan:   The anti-abortion movement has never been about protecting babies. If it was the anti-choicers would be fervent advocates for prenatal and post birth childcare policies, and supporters of public education and, of course, they are none of those things. It has always been my view that anti-choice is really about not letting women control their own bodies, and creating and maintaining Abrahamic policies that keep women under control. And here is some of the data that supports that position.

‘On every question, anti-abortion voters were significantly more hostile to gender equity than pro-choice voters.’ Credit: James Gourley/Getty

According to self-identified “pro-life” advocates, the fundamental divide between those who want to outlaw abortion and those who want to keep it legal comes down to one question: when does life begin? Anti-abortion advocacy pushes the view that life begins at conception; the name of their movement carefully centers the conceit that opposition to abortion rights is simply about wanting to save human lives.

new poll shows that’s a lie. The “pro-life” movement is fundamentally about misogyny.

A Supermajority/PerryUndem survey released this week divides respondents by their position on abortion, and then tracks their answers to 10 questions on gender equality more generally. On every question, anti-abortion voters were significantly more hostile to gender equity than pro-choice voters.

Do men make better political leaders than women? More than half of anti-abortion voters agreed. Do you want there to be equal numbers of men and women in positions of power in America? Fewer than half of abortion […]

  1. Dariel Garner on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 9:12 am

    I super recommend the current 3rd season of Handmaiden’s Tale on HULU TV.(web) Absolutely amazing… Strong acting, good script, amazing director, cinematographer, sets…everything.

    And Very Powerful Messaging.

    We don’t watch TV ever…this is our only time per year and it is super worth signing up for a month commercial free to see this.

    It would have been impossible to make 5 years ago and unless we change the country it may be impossible to make 5 years from now.