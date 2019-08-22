Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, August 22nd, 2019

U.S. job growth cools in July, revisions show weaker-than-reported growth in first half of 2019

Author:     Josh Mitchell and Paul Kiernan
Source:     Dow Jones/Morningstar
Publication Date:     Aug 21, 2019 4:24 PM PDT
Stephan:   Yet some more bad news. All of this, of course, was and is predictable. I feel like I am watching a drunk at a country club party make a fool of himself, only it's not a drunk, it's my country. And I can't forget this data comes on top of the Denmark satire.

A watch factory in Detroit, Michigan. Low wage growth means many people are still living paycheck-to-paycheck.
Credit: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty

The U.S. economy wasn’t as strong as we thought.

Government agencies in recent weeks have substantially lowered their estimates of job gains, output growth and corporate profits over different periods since early 2018 through the first quarter of this year, as part of their regularly scheduled updates based on fuller data.

On the flip side, personal income — which comes from pay, dividends, interest and other sources–rose more and households saved more in 2018 and the first quarter of this year than earlier estimated.

Together, the new figures recast the picture of the expansion’s health as it approached its 10-year anniversary in June.

Employers added about two million jobs in the year through March, down 501,000 from a prior estimate, the Labor Department said Wednesday. That brought down the average monthly gain over that period to about 168,000 from 210,000 […]

