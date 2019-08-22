Farm bankruptcies in the Midwest have jumped 45% since Trump started his trade war with China

Stephan: All those farmers who voted for Trump and their Republican congressional members, are being sacrificed for that act.

The rate of farm bankruptcies is increasing all over the country.

As Trump digs in his heels on his ongoing trade war with China, farm bankruptcies continue to pile up, according to data compiled by the Farm Bureau and Center for American Progress Action Fund (CAP Action).

Farm bankruptcies across the country have increased by 13% from June 2018 to June 2019, according to the Farm Bureau. Those dates roughly correspond with Trump’s ongoing trade war with China, which began in March 2018 when Trump announced tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods.

The two countries have escalated the trade war since then, with China repeatedly targeting U.S. farm products in retaliation for Trump’s increasing tariffs. In the most recent escalation, Trump threatenedan additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods starting Sept. 1, and China responded by refusing to purchase any U.S. agricultural products.

At a 2016 campaign stop in Iowa, Trump vowed he would “negotiate trade deals to help our farmers, help them export their goods, and make money doing […]