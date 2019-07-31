Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Wednesday, July 31st, 2019

Top CBP Officer Testifies He’s Unsure if 3-Year-Old Is “a Criminal or a National Security Threat”

Author:     Jeremy Stahl
Source:     Slate
Publication Date:     JULY 26, 20192:30 PM
Link: Top CBP Officer Testifies He’s Unsure if 3-Year-Old Is “a Criminal or a National Security Threat”
Stephan:   Look at the picture of Chief of Law Enforcement Operations for Customs and Border Protection, Brian S. Hastings. Does he look like Mussolini to you, he sure does to me. A true fascist thug in uniform, and dim. This story like so many about this administration would be satire if it weren't true.

Customs and Border Protection official Brian Hastings speaks during a hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on June 26.
Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty

One of the country’s top border officers cannot say whether a 3-year-old child might pose a “criminal or national security threat.” This was one of a number of astonishing takeaways from Thursday’s latest hearing into family separation.

The 3-year-old in question was Sofi, a little girl who was separated from her grandmotherafter they arrived at a port of entry in El Paso, Texas, last June seeking asylum. She was separated from her family for 47 days, until the Trump administration was forced to reunite them by court order. Chief of Law Enforcement Operations for Customs and Border Protection Brian S. Hastings still isn’t sure if she posed a threat, he told Rep. Ted Lieu during the Judiciary Committee hearing on Thursday.

Ted Lieu: Sofi is not a criminal or a national security threat to the United States as a 3-year-old, correct?

Hastings: I […]

Read the Full Article