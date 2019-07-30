Death rates climbing among young and middle-age US adults

Death rates appear to be rising among young and middle-age adults in the United States, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics .

Among adults age 25 to 44, “all race and ethnicity groups experienced increases in death rates more recently,” the researchers wrote in their report, published Tuesday, which also found differences in life expectancy between white, black and Hispanic adults.

The researchers found that death rates for Hispanic, white and black adults age 25 to 44 all generally declined from 2000 through 2012 but then increased through 2017.

Between 2012 and 2017, death rates climbed 21% among white and black adults age 25 to 44, and 13% among Hispanic adults in that age group.

The new report did not analyze why the death rate could be rising among this age group, but Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association , who was not involved in the report, had some ideas.