Tuesday, July 30th, 2019

Death rates climbing among young and middle-age US adults

Author:     Jacqueline Howard
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     8:15 AM ET, Thu July 25, 2019
Stephan:   It is becoming clearer and clearer that we are not a happy country, and we are not a happy people. The World Happiness Report ranks 156 of the 195 countries of the world by how happy their citizens perceive themselves to be, as measured by a spectrum of social outcomes. The 2019 Report had this to say about the U.S., as reported by CNN. Except for its 10th place ranking for income, the US doesn't rank in the top 10 on measures that make up a happy country. Where do we rank? 12th place for generosity, 37th place for social support, 61st place for freedom and 42nd place for corruption. But most alarming the death rates of young and middle-aged Americans are rapidly climbing.

Death rates appear to be rising among young and middle-age adults in the United States, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

Among adults age 25 to 44, “all race and ethnicity groups experienced increases in death rates more recently,” the researchers wrote in their report, published Tuesday, which also found differences in life expectancy between white, black and Hispanic adults.
The researchers found that death rates for Hispanic, white and black adults age 25 to 44 all generally declined from 2000 through 2012 but then increased through 2017.
Between 2012 and 2017, death rates climbed 21% among white and black adults age 25 to 44, and 13% among Hispanic adults in that age group.
The new report did not analyze why the death rate could be rising among this age group, but Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, who was not involved in the report, had some ideas.
