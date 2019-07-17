Donald Trump and Congress are showing us what constitutional failure looks like

Americans have lived with the symptoms for so long that, by now, many of us hardly pay more than a moment’s attention when they flare-up. We may observe, in passing, the numbness we feel when President Donald Trump threatens a political opponentwith criminal prosecution. There may be a tingling sensation in our moral compass when Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner engage in diplomatic relations at the highest levels or when foreign governments line the president’s pockets.
We shrug with resignation as we acknowledge that the Republican leadership in Congress will do nothing to respond after Trump has openly invited foreign countries to, once again, try to help him win an election. When yet another woman steps forward to accuse Trump of sexual assault or rape, we understand that there will be no congressional hearings to sort out what happened.
We understand that Trump will face no consequences for […]
Ever since Reagan became President, I thought we needed to change our constitution, or replace it. A “Social Democracy” is what we need now more than ever.
The problem is that Trump and his minions in Congress will not allow the Constitutional Process to carry to it’s designed end. The Republicans in the Senate will never vote to remove him. Trump has authorized former and current members of his inner circle not to respond to Congressional Subpoenas. So there is not point in pursuing those options. The best option is to make sure Trump gets voted OUT next year so that thoughtful and informed Americans on both sides of the Isle can help ensure the Democratic Process returns to America.