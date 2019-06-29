Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, June 29th, 2019

Is this how American democracy is supposed to work? No it’s not

Author:     Elena Kagan
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Thu 27 Jun 2019 13.08 EDT
 Link: Is this how American democracy is supposed to work? No it’s not
Stephan:   The major media has been significantly derelict in its coverage of the recent Supreme Court decision regarding gerrymandering. It is, I think one of the worst decisions in the court's history and has the potential to affect voting outcomes for a decade. It is absolutely essential that red value state legislatures get flipped, because gerrymandering is a state issue. Associate Justice Elana Kagan wrote a dissent to the majority, and I believe she is correct. This extract I am publishing has been edited for length and clarity. You can read the full dissent here.

Associate Justice Elana Kagan

On Thursday morning, the supreme court voted 5–4 to withdraw from questions of partisan gerrymandering, with the court’s five most conservative justices in the majority. The ruling effectively gives states the ultimate power to decide on the legality of voting maps, and leaves in place extreme cases of partisan redistricting in states such as Maryland and North Carolina.

In a powerful dissent, an edited extract of which appears below, Justice Elena Kagan, together with the courts’ three other more liberal justices – Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, and Sonya Sotomayor – claimed the court has abdicated its duty to protect the US constitution and American democracy.

‘Partisan gerrymanders have debased and dishonored our democracy’

For the first time ever, this court refuses to remedy a constitutional violation because it thinks the task beyond judicial capabilities.

And not just any constitutional violation. The partisan gerrymanders in these cases deprived citizens of the most fundamental of their constitutional […]

4 Comments

  1. LARRY BOLGAR on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 5:32 am

    The wonderful supreme court that gave us Dred Scott (ruling black people aren’t citizens), Plessy v. Ferguson (allowing separate-but-equal), Buck v. Bell (permitting compulsory sterilization), and Korematsu v. United States (upholding Japanese internment camps). Now you can add the politicians can make your vote not count by gerrymandering. America, what democracy?

    • will on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 8:35 am

      Forgot one, Bush v. Gore …

  2. Jeff Borchers on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 1:09 pm

    If that’s how the game is going to be rigged, let the Dems play it better than anyone. Let’s gerrymander in the name of justice…and new justices!

  3. Rev. Dean on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    There is also a problem with delegates and superdelegates who do not often allow the voice of the people to be heard. I think delegates should be banned, to form a more perfect democracy.