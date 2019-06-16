The case for fully cleaning up America’s lead problem

We’ve grown too daunted to solve America’s lead crisis because of the sheer amount of money necessary to clean it up. But the fact that it’s a really big problem — one that does inordinate harm to children, in particular — is exactly why it’s worth trying to solve.
As the 2020 Democratic presidential primary heats up, and candidates stake out their policy positions, every candidate should propose a solution. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, to his credit, is proposing a big, comprehensive plan to tackle lead. But the amount of money he’s proposing to dedicate to the problem, while large compared to today’s inadequate efforts, is still relatively modest compared to the scale of the problem.
We know lead is a dangerous neurotoxin. Regulators years ago forced an end to its routine use as an additive to paint and gasoline or its use as a metal of choice in water pipes. But many old houses are full of old lead paint. Lead water pipes run beneath the streets of many of our houses. […]
Confounding and reducing the statistics of lead pollution in drinking water is that many state standards for testing (including CA) require that tap water be tested aftef having flowed freely from the spigot. This greatly reduces chemical concentration that is found after water stes in the pipes . I don’t know anyone that waits for water to freely flow for a up to a minute before drawing a glass to drink