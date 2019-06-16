Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, June 16th, 2019

How Should Christians Have Sex?

Author:     Katelyn Beaty
Source:     The New York Times
Publication Date:     June 15, 2019
Link: How Should Christians Have Sex?
Stephan:   Here is another one of those pieces that gives a nonmember of the cult a view into the christofascist fundamentalist world where sex and sexuality are so torturously dysfunctional. I run these pieces because if you didn't grow up in that world it is very hard to understand how that portion of Americans view life.

CreditCreditIllustration by Najeebah Al-Ghadban; Photograph via Metropolitan Museum of Art

When I was 14, a circuit speaker came to my church’s youth group to talk about sexual purity. I don’t remember many details from the talk but vividly recall signing a True Love Waits pledge, a small notecard promising that I would remain a virgin until marriage. Twenty years later, that ritual strikes me as almost innocuous — how much power do we give to the scribbled signature of a teenager who had only the faintest idea what sex was? Yet it also carried a psychological burden that many of my peers and I are still unloading.

A majority of adults who came of age in evangelical churches in the 1990s and 2000s were exposed to “purity culture,” a term for teachings that stressed sexual abstinence before marriage. We had our own rituals, such as “purity balls,” and our own merchandise, such as “purity rings.” I had a “Wait for Me Journal”Read the Full Article

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor

