Arctic death spiral speeds up sixfold, driving coastal permafrost collapse

Stephan: Forty three percent of Americans do not believe in climate change -- correlated strongly with the Republican christofascist Trumper cult -- and even the 57 percent who do aren't sure what can or should be done. Meanwhile, planet earth is literally changing beneath our feet.

Drone surveys have revealed erosion of coastal permafrost in the Arctic — up to 3 feet a day. Researchers reported Friday that the recent rate of erosion is six times higher than the historical rate.

Meanwhile, the Arctic just saw the hottest May on record, with temperatures in northwest Russia hitting a remarkable 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius). Global warming is driving Arctic sea ice to near-record lows, which in turn is driving ever-worsening summer heat waves in the southern United States, according to another new study.

In the first study, a team led by University of Edinburgh scientists flew drone-mounted cameras over a section of permafrost coastline in the Canadian Arctic.

They found that during a 40-day period in the summer of 2017, the coast had retreated a remarkable 47 feet — with daily rates of collapse sometimes exceeding 3 feet.

“Big chunks of soil and ground […]