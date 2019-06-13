Maddow details the shocking corruption involving Mitch McConnell and his Trump-cabinet member wife

Stephan: Here's a question? Is it possible to be in the Trump administration at a senior level and not be a corrupt grifter? It seems not. I have never seen corruption such as seems to be reported daily.

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow revealed a shocking tale of corruption involving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

She told the story of J. Todd Inman, who was a top aide on McConnell’s 2014 re-election campaign.

Maddow reported how Inman has been making money recently.

“The Transportation Department under Secretary Elaine Chao designated a special liaison to help with grant applications and other priorities from her husband Mitch McConnell’s state of Kentucky, paving the way for grants totaling at least $78 million for favored projects as McConnell prepared to campaign for reelection,” Politico reported.

“Chao’s designation of Inman as a special intermediary for Kentucky — a privilege other states did not enjoy — gave a special advantage to projects favored by her husband, which could in turn benefit his political interests. In such situations, ethicists say, each member of a couple benefits personally from the success of the other,” Politico added.

The host was shocked.

“She set up a special lane at the Department of Transportation specifically […]