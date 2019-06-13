Maddow details the shocking corruption involving Mitch McConnell and his Trump-cabinet member wife

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow revealed a shocking tale of corruption involving Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
She told the story of J. Todd Inman, who was a top aide on McConnell’s 2014 re-election campaign.
Maddow reported how Inman has been making money recently.
“The Transportation Department under Secretary Elaine Chao designated a special liaison to help with grant applications and other priorities from her husband Mitch McConnell’s state of Kentucky, paving the way for grants totaling at least $78 million for favored projects as McConnell prepared to campaign for reelection,” Politico reported.
“Chao’s designation of Inman as a special intermediary for Kentucky — a privilege other states did not enjoy — gave a special advantage to projects favored by her husband, which could in turn benefit his political interests. In such situations, ethicists say, each member of a couple benefits personally from the success of the other,” Politico added.
The host was shocked.
“She set up a special lane at the Department of Transportation specifically […]
This is why Kentuckyans love McConnell.. jobs and the benefits to their state economy. Doubt they’ll vote him out.
He is wielding more power than even the President. Think supreme court.
He should be impeached. He should be investigated. He has to go!
This story does point out how deep the corruption of the Republican party has crept down into.