‘A return…to the dark ages’: Alabama’s controversial chemical castration bill signed into lawPublished

Stephan: The christofascist Red Value states are rapidly becoming foreign cultures to those of us who live in Blue value states. It is hard for me to imagine, particularly if you are a person of color, and a woman, what it is like to live in Alabama.

A controversial chemical castration law has been signed by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in an attempt by the state to reduce the number of sex crimes against minors.

“This bill is a step toward protecting children in Alabama,” Ivey said in a statement to CNN. The new law dictates that individuals convicted of sex crimes involving minors under the age of 13 must begin the process of chemical castration the month prior to being released from custody. Although offenders must pay for their own chemical castration, but they cannot be denied parole for their inability to afford the procedure.

The bill defines chemical castration as “the receiving of medication, including, but not limited to, medroxyprogesterone acetate treatment or its chemical equivalent, that, among other things, reduces, inhibits or blocks the production of testosterone, hormones, or other chemicals in a person’s body.”

The law also makes it clear that individuals required to use chemical castration risk losing their freedom should they stop doing so. The language states that “a […]