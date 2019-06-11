What do immigrants do for America? They’re one-fourth of our healthcare workers, for starters

Stephan: If you live in one of the central rural Red value states that voted for Trump you condemned yourself to second rate healthcare, even by the degraded American standards of healthcare offered by the illness profit system. How did you do that? Because Trump's racist push against legal immigration has had the effect of radically decreasing the immigration of doctors and nurses into this country. Why does this matter? It matters because native-born Caucasian doctors and nurses don't ch0ose to go into those rural states. People that staff those hospitals and clinics make less money, their kids have less opportunities, and social-cultural resources are greatly reduced. So who does staff those health facilities? As this article lays out, mostly immigrants, only they are no longer coming to America. Stupid is as stupid does.

Fueled by white nationalist arguments and a need to placate a racist base, Donald Trump and his team have repeatedly pushed for sharp new restrictions on legal immigration to this country.

Add America’s already-strained healthcare systems to the list of potential crises-in-waiting if Trump’s advisers get their way. Because immigrants make up a very significant portion of our healthcare workers.

The study finds more than one-fourth of direct care workers and 30.3 percent of nursing home housekeeping and maintenance workers are immigrants, underscoring their key role as the U.S. population ages. They make up 18.2 percent of the total health-care workforce at more than 3 million people.

What’s the plan to replace those workers? There isn’t one. It’ll just (waving hands) be fine, somehow. Luckily it’s not bloody likely Trump will get his way on harsh limits to legal immigration; when Republicans held the House and Senate both, they conspicuously ignored the White House’s most radical demands. But that doesn’t mean he won’t ramp up […]