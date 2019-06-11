Trump Wants to Make Alaska’s Protected Wilderness a Hunting Ground

Stephan: Trump and his minions are capable of almost anything that harms and degrades America's precious public lands, the heritage that one generation hands down to the next one -- or not, as long it enriches them and their friends. With Trump it is always "or not." His sons like to kill big animals -- please don't call this a sport, there is no sport, just people with insecurity issues -- and it would not surprise me that they and others who think similarly lobbied for this stupid policy.

A video featuring a father and son slaughtering a mother black bear and then her two screaming newborn cubs in their den has ricocheted around the world, drawing obvious comparisons to the killing of Cecil, the African lion, by a Minnesota dentist several years ago.

Sadly, the shocking brutality the two men displayed for the world to see could soon be sanctioned by this administration. The Department of the Interior proposes to make legal these and other venal trophy-hunting practices on more federal public lands in Alaska. In 2017, Congress and the president overturned a 2016 rule governing 76 million acres of National Wildlife Refuge System lands, and effectively prohibited the trophy hunting of hibernating black bears.

This administration has shown a penchant for supplicating itself to trophy hunters and trappers. At a time when most Americans regard trophy hunting with revulsion, the Trump administration plans to overturn two federal rules prohibiting […]